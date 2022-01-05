Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 14-15, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 14, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BENSON, JULIE 195 GALLUP ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: ANDREWS, JAIME MICHELLE Amount: $6,097.37 Byrd, Carol Favor: AUTOVEST LLC Attorney: PILAR A CANO ESQ Amount: $7,880.77 Colon, Anthony Favor: The Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Company Attorney: PALMER, DEVIN LAWTON Amount: $12,183.68 Johnson, Tiffanie S Favor: ALLY FINANCIAL ...

