Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 14-15, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 14, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN DOG HOUSE PIZZA LLC Favor: TODD FRITZ INC Amount: $13,200.00 674 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Liens Filed Recorded December 15, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN RENEWAL BY ANDERSON OF WNY INC Favor: BUCKNOR, CAROLINE Amount: $2,937.62 69 BARLOW DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 UPSTATE ROOFING PAINTING INC Favor: GEORGE, THOMAS Amount: $16,064.00 37 CONTINENTAL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

