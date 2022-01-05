Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 27, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 5, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 27, 2021        108 NOT PROVIDED 191 WEST MAIN STREET LLC & 60 BARRETT DRIVE, LLC Property Address: 191 WEST MAIN STREET, WEBSTER NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $80,000.00 BARRY, DANIELLE M & ENGEL, DAVID E Property Address: 182 PINECREST DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $49,792.26 MCJ ACQUISITIONS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo