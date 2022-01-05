Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 14-15, 2021

January 5, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 14, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CALIBER HOME LOANS INC Appoints: LVS TITLE TRUST 2018-3 CALLERI, JOHN A Appoints: CALLERI LUM, JOY ANNA HEPPENSTALL, PATRICE FELDMEIER Appoints: HEPPENSTALL, ELIZABETH R HEPPENSTALL, ROBERT B III Appoints: HEPPENSTALL, ELIZABETH R REEDER, LUCILLE G Appoints: FISHER, KAREN R ROSS, JENNIE D Appoints: KEENAHAN, PATRICIA R ROSS, THERON A JR Appoints: KEENAHAN, PATRICIA ...

