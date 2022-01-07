Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Court of Appeals split on rape conviction

Court of Appeals split on rape conviction

Defendant claimed ineffective counsel

By: Bennett Loudon January 7, 2022 0

In a split decision the state’s highest court has affirmed a rape conviction. Defendant Joseph Sposito, 37, was accused of having sex with a woman who was allegedly physically helpless and incapable of consent because she was intoxicated. In February 2012 Sposito was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. He was sentenced to up ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo