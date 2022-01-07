Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 29, 2021         63  NOT PROVIDED IACOVANGELO, FRANK et ano to FICO, DENNIS Property Address: 92 MANCHESTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12606 Page: 0484 Tax Account: 091.66-2-73 Full Sale Price: $8,100.00 WALL, CHRISTOPHER K to GENESEE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC Property Address: 70 LUZERNE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12606 Page: 0538 Tax Account: 121.68-2-21 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo