Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 17, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED  LITTLE, JAHMEL SHAKEEL 19 WEYL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - -  BROWNE, ANNE F 110 OAKBRIAR COURT 31, PENFIELD NY 14526 - -  AVERY, SARAH JANE 449 AVERILL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - -  PERNO, PATRICK ROBERT 77 TOTTENHAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - -  RAGLAND, TARSHA 135 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo