Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 16-17-18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 16, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT LOVE, WARREN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MAJOR, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MAJOR, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MAJOR, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MAJOR, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MAJOR, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MARTIN, CURTIS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

