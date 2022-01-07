Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 17, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALIBRAHIM, NABAA AYAD HUSSEIN Appoints: ALIBRAHEEM, NAJAH FAEZ ALLING, IRENE DOROTHY Appoints: DESANTIS, LAURIE CHEVALLEY, HEATHER NOELLE Appoints: MCQUISTION, ERIC

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo