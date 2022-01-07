Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Upscale student housing near RIT sells for a whopping $161 million

Upscale student housing near RIT sells for a whopping $161 million

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 7, 2022 0

The majority ownership interest in APEX, the upscale student living community that opened near Rochester Institute of Technology in the spring, has been sold for $161,500,000. APEX Rochester LLC, a subsidiary of The Michaels Organization of New Jersey, sold the property to APEX Property Owner LLC, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC. Harrison ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo