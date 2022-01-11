Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Maximum Income Partners v. Schum

Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Maximum Income Partners v. Schum

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Lien on property – Privity of contract Maximum Income Partners v. Schum CA 20-01635 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff, Webber Enterprises, purchased three properties from a nonparty. The defendant is the attorney who represented the nonparty in the transaction. The properties were encumbered by ...

