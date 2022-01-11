Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Speedy Trial: People v. Minwalkulet

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Speedy Trial Due Diligence of law enforcement People v. Minwalkulet KA 18-01895 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. He argues that court improperly denied his motion to dismiss the indictment on ...

