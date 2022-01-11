Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department split on drug and gun conviction

Fourth Department split on drug and gun conviction

Cops disagree on 'burnt' or 'burning'

By: Bennett Loudon January 11, 2022 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has upheld drug and weapon convictions in Erie County. Defendant Kysean Stroud, 36, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to up to three years in state prison. Stroud’s appellate attorney, Terrence M. Connors, argued that Erie ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo