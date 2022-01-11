Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Matrimonial Matters: Basics reiterated in recent family law cases

Matrimonial Matters: Basics reiterated in recent family law cases

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft January 11, 2022 0

Two recent family law cases that came before New York’s Second Department Appellate Division point out that attorneys and courts sometimes need to be prompted to follow what has long been the law in this state. Modification of Custody: Silla v. Silla, 2021 NY Slip Op 07571 (2d Dept, 2021) The parties were married and, in May ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo