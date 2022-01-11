Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 3, 2022          67 NOT PROVIDED BAY BLUE LLC et ano to TOWN OF WEBSTER et ano Property Address: GLEN EDYTHE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12607 Page: 0587 Tax Account: 078,18-1-56.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 MCCLANEY, ELDRIDGE to MCCLANEY, JOSEPH A III Property Address: 78 BARTLETT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12607 ...

