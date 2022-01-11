Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 20, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT SANTIAGO, JEFFREY Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT CORSON, MICHAEL J et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GONZALEZ, SATURNINO Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER GONZALEZ, SATURNINO Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER GONZALEZ, SATURNINO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GONZALEZ, SATURNINO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GONZALEZ, ...

