Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 3, 2022           88 NOT PROVIDED 975 JEFFERSON ROAD LLC & ROCHESTER COLLISION LLC Property Address: 965 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: 975 JEFFERSON ROAD LLC Amount: $400,000.00 SAVIENGVONG, BOUNLAI & VILAVONG, SOMPHONESAY Property Address: 66 HUMMINGBIRD WAY, HENRIETTA NY Lender: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC Amount: $22,876.72 WINSTON WOODS LLC Property Address: SOUTH ...

