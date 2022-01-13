Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 5, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 5, 2022           67 NOT PROVIDED YOUNG, FALAN to BOWENS, SHONITA Property Address: 49 SOBIESKI STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12609 Page: 0318 Tax Account: 091.73-2-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 QUIRK, JAMES J et ano to QUIRK, JAMES J Property Address: 26 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12609 Page: 0483 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo