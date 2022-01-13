Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 22, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MUSCLE MOVEMENT FITNESS 955 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - NELSON, JUSTIN 199 JEFFERSON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE SWEDEN CENTER GARLIC FARM 58 WHITE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - DOBSON, JUDY ANNE 58 WHITE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - DOING ...

