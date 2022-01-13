Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 21-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 21, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARREDONDO DIAZ, MIGUEL ANGEL et al 2627 W JEFFERSON BOULEVARD 209, DALLAS TX 75211 Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $51,625.00 BASS, SHAQUAYLA 110 GRECIAN GARDENS DRIVE APT C, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $4,169.92 BELL, DOMINIQUE 592 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ...

