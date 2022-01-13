Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 22, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 22, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN 331 MONROE AVENUE LLC Favor: SCHRIEBER ESCAVATING LLC Amount: $58,414.95 331 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY

