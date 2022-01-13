Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARCHIBALD, GORDON D Appoints: ARCHIBALD, DAVID BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FAUST, ANNE C Appoints: BUNDSCHUH, SUSAN US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC ZACCARDO, MARY R Appoints: ZACCARDO, ELISA

