Home / News / Brighton has nation’s healthiest housing market, per SmartAsset

Brighton has nation’s healthiest housing market, per SmartAsset

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 14, 2022 0

Brighton is considered the healthiest housing market in the country, according to the latest study by financial technology firm SmartAsset. Brighton received a perfect score of 100 after SmartAsset's analysis of four factors: stability (20 percent of the total score), affordability (40 percent), fluidity (20 percent) and risk of loss (20 percent). Irondequoit ranked seventh in New ...

