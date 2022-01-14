Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Plea offers: People v. Williams

Fourth Department – Plea offers: People v. Williams

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea offers Coercion - Preservation People v. Williams KA 18-00689 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction upon his plea of guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the defendant failed to withdraw his ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo