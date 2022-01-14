Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 6, 2022            62  NOT PROVIDED 35 SUNSET STREET LLC et ano to VINLOUIE PROPERTIES LLC et ano Property Address: 35 SUNSET STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12610 Page: 0279 Tax Account: 105.63-1-43 Full Sale Price: $525,000.00 LABOURR, HARVEY J to SALISBURY, JEFFREY B Property Address: 825 LAKE SHORE BOULEVARD, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo