Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 22-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 22, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT SCHULER, HEATHER A et ano 34 LITTLE CREEK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ Amount: $12,674.67 SINGLETARY, RAHEEM et ano DBA  ROOMING SERVICE 623 ROCKET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Attorney: STEVEN E FEDER ESQ Amount: $6,493.16 STEWART, ASA 28 SAMUEL WAY, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo