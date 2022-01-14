Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 6, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 6, 2022            157 NOT PROVIDED 157 LAGRANGE AVENUE LLC & 157 LAGRANGE AVENUE LLC Property Address: 157-165 LAGRANGE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $745,000.00 157 LAGRANGE AVENUE LLC Property Address: 157-159 LAGRANGE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EMPIRE STATE CERTIFIED DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $538,000.00 CULP, JOANNE & CULP, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo