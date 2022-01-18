Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Venue: Lividini v. Goldstein, et al.

Court of Appeals – Venue: Lividini v. Goldstein, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Venue Individually-owned medical practice Lividini v. Goldstein, et al. No. 57 Memorandum Background: The plaintiff, a resident of Westchester County, commenced a podiatric malpractice action for injuries arising from treatment she received in Westchester County. The defendant physician was also sued as an agent, servant and/or employee of the defendant Westmed. The designated venue of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo