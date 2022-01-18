Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Simmons v. Trans Express Inc.

Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Simmons v. Trans Express Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit   Fair Labor Standards Act Claim preclusion – Small claims court Simmons v. Trans Express Inc. 19-438 Judges Sullivan and Bianco   Background: The plaintiff commenced an action under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the New York Labor Law, alleging that she was entitled to unpaid overtime wages, liquidated damages, and attorneys’ fees. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo