Statutory interest rate lowered

By: Bennett Loudon January 18, 2022 0

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law lowering the statutory interest rate on judgments for unpaid debt. The rate, which has not been adjusted for more than 40 years, had been 9% on judgments for unpaid rent and mortgages, medical debt, credit card debt, utility bills, and student loans. The new law will set the rate ...

