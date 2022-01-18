Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of January 18, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of January 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 138 Earl St # 140 Rochester 14611 01/18/2022 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP, $3,560.17 999 Rush Henrietta Townline Rd Rush 14543 01/18/2022 10:30 AM ...

