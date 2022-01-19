Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Suppression motion: People v. Ibarguen

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Suppression motion Sufficiency People v. Ibarguen No. 56 Memorandum Background: At issue on appeal is whether it is an abuse of discretion in denying, without an evidentiary hearing, the branch of the defendant’s motion which was to suppress the physical evidence recovered upon the search of the apartment pursuant to a search warrant that had ...

