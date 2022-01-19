Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 10, 2022           70 NOT PROVIDED LIVE YOUR DREAM LLC to PINNACLE STRATEGY ADVISORS LLC Property Address: 1086 HREZENT VIEW LANE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12611 Page: 0372 Tax Account: 064.20-1-39 Full Sale Price: $135,000.00 ONTARIO FAMILY REALTY LLC to MONTEGO HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 104-106 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12611 Page: ...

