Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 10, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 10, 2022             128 NOT PROVIDED 1384 BELLAGIO LLC & 2717 MONROE AVENUE LLC Property Address: 1384 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, PENFIELD NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $3,915,000.00 HARRINGTON, TIMOTHY S Property Address: 145 LOCUST HILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $13,287.33 MOON, KATHLEEN V Property Address: 39 CHURCHILL DRIVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo