Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time attorney judge: Opinion 21-94

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time attorney judge: Opinion 21-94

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time attorney judge Part-time prosecutor Opinion 21-94 Background: The inquiring part-time attorney judge asks if he may serve as a part-time prosecutor in a neighboring county. Opinion: The Committee concluded that employment as a prosecutor in any jurisdiction is ethically incompatible with judicial office because district attorneys have a special relationship with ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo