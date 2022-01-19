Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutor mistakenly agrees to plea deal

Prosecutor mistakenly agrees to plea deal

ADA misunderstood file notes

By: Bennett Loudon January 19, 2022 0

A judge in Queens has refused to restore charges against a man after the prosecutor mistakenly agreed to a plea agreement that resolved the case with an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. Defendant Guiyang Xu was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, and two counts of second-degree harassment. On ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo