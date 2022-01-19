Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Appeal waiver: United States v. Borden

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Appeal waiver Government’s consent to vacate conviction United States v. Borden 19-4316-cr Judges Pooler, Lohier, and Kaplan Background: The defendant pled guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The government consented to his request to vacate the firearms conviction as ...

