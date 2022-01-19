Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

By: The Associated Press January 19, 2022 0

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month. In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration's plan ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo