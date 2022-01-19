Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Upstate NY sheriff criticized after vouching for Jan. 6 defendant

Upstate NY sheriff criticized after vouching for Jan. 6 defendant

By: The Associated Press January 19, 2022 0

LOWVILLE — An upstate New York sheriff who used his official letterhead to vouch for the "good character" of a man who pleaded guilty to a charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot violated department policy, according to county officials. Republican Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli, who is running for governor, wrote to a federal ...

