Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Cannabis regulations proceeding slowly, but now is time to prepare

Cannabis regulations proceeding slowly, but now is time to prepare

By: Special to The Daily Record Caurie Putnam January 20, 2022 0

This March marks one year since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which made recreational use of marijuana legal in New York for adults over the age of 21. Almost a year later, yes marijuana is legal, but you still can’t walk into a licensed ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo