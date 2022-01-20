Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Monroe County housing market shows few pandemic-related warning signs, study shows

Monroe County housing market shows few pandemic-related warning signs, study shows

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 20, 2022 0

Rochester's housing market should be fairly immune to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to findings released today by ATTOM Data Solutions. Of 575 counties across the country examined in ATTOM's fourth quarter 2021 Special Coronavirus Report, homeowners in 451 other counties were more susceptible to economic hardship than Monroe County. The affordability of houses (21.1 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo