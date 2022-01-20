Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 27-28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 27, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE T AND T TRANSPORTATION 3426 DEWBERRY LANE, MACEDON NY 14502 - - GRAY, ROBERT L 3426 DEWBERRY LANE, MACEDON NY 14502 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE CLEAN TOUCH 156 COMMUNITY MANOR DRIVE APT. 1, ROCHESTER NY 14623 MONROE WATSON, LANCE G SHOP 437 NORTH STREET, ...

