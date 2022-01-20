Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 23-27-28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 23, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT EAST COAST ENTERTAINMENT LLC 315 ALEXANDER STREET SUITE 300, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $17,500.00 FERNANDEZ, ALFREDO COY et ano 1820 RIDGE CREEK DRIVE, KERNERSVILLE NC 27284 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $23,960.00 GOOD ...

