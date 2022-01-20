Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 27-28, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 27-28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 27, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN GIANCURSIO, TORREY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $80,371.24 GREENS REMODELING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,892.74 Liens Filed Recorded December 28, 2021 LIEN RELEASE KRULL, BRIAN A Favor: USA/IRS KRULL, BRIAN A Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN 3365 ELMWOOD AVENUE LLC Favor: JOHN LENSE LANDSCAPE SERVICE INC Amount: $10,640.24 3365 ELMWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 KROECKEL, GERALD Favor: CLOVER LAWN AND LANDSCAPING INC Amount: $2,366.58 434 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo