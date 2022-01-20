Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 11, 2022        108 NOT PROVIDED GEEN, LOGAN C Property Address: 326 FREDERICK DOUGLASS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK, NA Amount: $6,588.59 14420 4737 REDMAN ROAD LLC Property Address: 4737 REDMAN ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: STAHL, GREGORY J Amount: $160,000.00 14450 CATARISANO, NANCY E Property Address: 23 BALMORAL DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo