Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 27-28, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 27-28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 27, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEVOE, ROSE MARIE Appoints: DEVOE, HARRY H III HUSSIEN, MOHAMED Appoints: HUSSIEN, AMIRA US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC Powers of Attorney Recorded December 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CANNELLA, GRACE M Appoints: CANNELLA, ROCCO F CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC CIM TRUST 2017-2 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo