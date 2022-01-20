Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial ordered in burglary case

New trial ordered in burglary case

Appeals court cites Sixth Amendment violation

By: Bennett Loudon January 20, 2022 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial in a burglary case because the defendant was improperly denied his right to represent himself. Defendant Robert Goodwin was convicted in September 2018 in state Supreme Court in New York City of second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Goodwin was sentenced as a second violent ...

