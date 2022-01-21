Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Greenlight reaches $5 million settlement with Public Service Commission

Greenlight reaches $5 million settlement with Public Service Commission

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 21, 2022 0

Greenlight Networks must pay up to $5 million to the New York State Public Service Commission for allegedly failing to comply with utility pole attachment rules. The Henrietta-based high-speed internet service provider must immediately pay $2.5 million into escrow for use by the New York State Broadband Office (BPO) for installation of broadband networks in unserved ...

