Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 12, 2022         67  14420 DELLE FAVE, CHRIS et ano to WALLACE, DEBRA L et ano Property Address: 955 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12612 Page: 0318 Tax Account: 068.01-2-3.2 Full Sale Price: $180,000.00 GILMAN, ALMA W to DOELL, TIMOTHY W Property Address: RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12612 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo