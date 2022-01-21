Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 29-30, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 29, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT LG ZARATE 685 FIVE MILE LINE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - ZARATE, LUIS G 685 FIVE MILE LAINE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CLAY FOR A CURE 95 ALLENS CREEK ROAD BLDG 2 STE 8, ROCHESTER NY 14618 MONROE CRISTO, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo